FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Motor racing-Formula One appoints CAA Sports in sponsorship push
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 4 months ago

Motor racing-Formula One appoints CAA Sports in sponsorship push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Formula One has appointed CAA Sports, a division of the U.S.-based Creative Artists Agency, to represent its global sponsorship rights.

"CAA Sports will be responsible for taking the Formula One brand into new markets and expanding the sponsorship portfolio to include new and innovative commercial partners," it said in a statement.

Sean Bratches, Formula One's managing director for commercial operations, said the appointment was part of a strategic growth plan "to support existing partners and broaden the number of sponsors coming into the sport".

"We have ambitious plans to expand to new markets and seek out exciting brand activation opportunities that will drive new levels of fan engagement," he added.

Liberty Media completed their takeover of the sport in January. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.