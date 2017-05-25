FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Bourdais released from hospital
May 25, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 3 months ago

Motor racing: Bourdais released from hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Verizon IndyCar Series driver James Davison who is replacing injured driver Sebastien Bourdais sits in his car during practice for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sebastien Bourdais, injured in a spectacular crash during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, was discharged from hospital and moved to a local rehabilitation facility, IndyCar said on Thursday.

The Frenchman sustained multiple pelvis fractures and a fractured right hip when he crashed nose first into the wall of notorious turn two at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

He later underwent successful surgery and was released from the hospital on Wednesday, IndyCar said.

"I'm obviously really happy to be up on my feet and feeling pretty good about being able to walk on crutches," Bourdais said in a statement. "It's going to be a bit of a long road ahead.

"I still have six weeks before I can put weight on my right leg and put my foot on the ground, but after that it should be pretty smooth sailing," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to the day I can get back in the car, and hopefully that will be before the end of the season. I look forward to seeing you guys at the track."

Doctors said they expect it to take eight weeks for the Frenchman's fractures to heal before he can put weight on the right leg again.

"Sebastien is progressing amazingly fast for having pelvis and hip fractures, and considering the severity of the crash," said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kevin Scheid. "He is walking with crutches, in good spirits and feeling good."

Reporting by Steve Keating in Indianapolis; editing by Mark Heinrich

