Motor racing-Audi eyeing F1 team with Red Bull as sponsor - report
September 21, 2015

Motor racing-Audi eyeing F1 team with Red Bull as sponsor - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi is close to finalising a deal for a Formula One racing team with Red Bull as its main sponsor from 2018, Germany’s Auto Bild said on Monday.

A spokesman for Audi said he could not confirm the report in the magazine, which said it was only a matter of signing the deal that had already been approved by the company’s bosses.

As recently as May the car manufacturer had said a Formula One entry was not an issue for them. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.