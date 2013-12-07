Motor racing-Kubica wins FIA personality award

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s ex-Formula One driver Robert Kubica has won the inaugural FIA ‘Personality of the Year’ award after a successful season in rallying.

The former Renault F1 driver, fighting back from a near fatal rally crash that ended his grand prix career in 2011, won the second tier WRC2 championship at the first attempt and could move up to the main series next year.

The award, at a gala prizegiving ceremony in Paris on Friday night, followed a vote by media permanently accredited to the governing International Automobile Federation’s world championships.

Kubica saw off rivals on a shortlist of 10 that included Red Bull’s quadruple Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, world rally champion Sebastien Ogier and Red Bull principal Christian Horner.

Ogier and Volkswagen co-driver Julien Ingrassia won the FIA’s new ‘Moment of the Year’ award, chosen by followers of the FIA’s facebook page from a shortlist of 12 videos that did not feature any Formula One races.

Vettel was officially presented with the Formula One champion’s trophy for the fourth successive year.

The season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix won the award for the best promoter while Britain’s Sky Sports television won the broadcasters’ trophy for the second year in a row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)