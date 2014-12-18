FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Di Montezemolo returns to F1 board
December 18, 2014

Motor racing-Di Montezemolo returns to F1 board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Former Ferrari chairman Luca Di Montezemolo is returning to the board of Formula One as a non-executive director along with former Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh, controlling shareholders CVC said on Thursday.

Bernie Ecclestone has also rejoined the board, after standing down during a now-resolved bribery trial in Germany, and will continue as chief executive.

Di Montezemolo, whose appointment is effective from Jan. 1, was a non-executive director as Ferrari’s representative from 1991 to 2014 but he left the Italian sportscar company in October after a major restructuring.

CVC said Nestle chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, who has been unwell, will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Walsh had been touted as a possible replacement for Brabeck, and ultimately Ecclestone, but media reports have indicated he wanted more of a say in running the business than Ecclestone was prepared to agree to. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)

