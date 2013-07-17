FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Formula One boss Ecclestone indicted in German bribery case
#Financials
July 17, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

Formula One boss Ecclestone indicted in German bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone has been indicted in Germany in a case relating to the sale of a stake in the motor racing business eight years ago, a spokesman for a Munich court said.

The spokesman said on Wednesday that the indictment has been sent out, charging Ecclestone with bribery and breach of trust.

Ecclestone, who is 82 and has built Formula One into a global money-spinning business, is accused of bribing a German banker to ensure that BayernLB sold the 48 percent stake to private equity firm CVC. He has denied the allegations.

