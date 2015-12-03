FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Formula One sale decision by start of next season - Ecclestone in paper
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Formula One sale decision by start of next season - Ecclestone in paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The owners of Formula One will make a decision on whether to sell before the start of the next season in March, the sport’s commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told German daily Handelsblatt.

“I believe we will decide in the next few months. I hope we will know for sure before the start of the next season whether CVC will sell, or not,” the F1 chief executive was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

Ecclestone said that there were some people who would like to buy Formula One but that in reality, there were around only four interested parties that would actually have the necessary finances to buy the asset should CVC decide to sell.

When asked whether he would sell his own stake of 5 percent, Ecclestone said he hadn’t thought about it.

CVC Capital Partners are currently the controlling shareholders with a 35.5 percent stake, while Ecclestone holds 5.3 percent.

U.S. investment groups BlackRock and Waddell & Reed , along with Norway’s Norges Bank, are among other shareholders.

CVC had previously said in July that the rights holders were under no pressure to sell. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.