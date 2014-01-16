FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecclestone's F1 powers curbed as bribery trial looms
January 16, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ecclestone's F1 powers curbed as bribery trial looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone will continue to run the motor racing business despite a forthcoming bribery trial but will face greater control from the company board, Formula One said in a statement on Thursday.

Ecclestone, who denies wrongdoing, will step down as a Formula One director pending the conclusion of a trial scheduled to start in Germany in late April, but will run the business on a day-to-day basis.

“The approval and signing of significant contracts and other material business arrangements shall now be the responsibility of the Chairman, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, and Deputy Chairman, Donald Mackenzie,” the statement added.

