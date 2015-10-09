Motor racing-Swiss bank Julius Baer extends Formula E sponsorship

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer has extended its sponsorship of Formula E, the world’s first all-electric car racing series, to the end of season five in 2019.

“After the success of the inaugural championship, Julius Baer is very proud to extend its commitment to support the FIA Formula E Championship as the exclusive Global Partner until 2019,” said the bank’s CEO Boris Collardi in a statement.

No financial details were given.

The series, whose commercial partners include French carmaker Renault and tyre company Michelin, races in cities across the globe and completed its first season in June this year.

The second season starts in Beijing on Oct. 24. Hong Kong is due to host a race in the third season starting next year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)