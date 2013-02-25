Motor racing-Dallara to work with Formula E electric series

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian racecar maker Dallara has joined a consortium to design and build chassis for the new Formula E electric series to start next year.

Spark Racing Technology said in a statement on Monday that Dallara, who have designed and built cars for Formula One and open-wheel series in America, would undertake “the execution and approval of the new monocoque”.

Formula One contenders McLaren will provide the engine, transmission and electronics for the cars to race in the FIA-sanctioned championship that aims to have a grid of 10 teams and 20 drivers in 2014.

The plans are for races in the heart of at least 10 cities around the world with the commercial rights licensed to a Hong Kong-based consortium.

Formula E also released a first sketch of the new car.

Britain’s Drayson Racing, run by former Science Minister and businessman Paul Drayson, last month became the first team to sign up for the series.

Rome and Rio de Janeiro have been announced as two of the host cities. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)