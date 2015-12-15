Motor racing-Jaguar to enter Formula E series next year

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Jaguar will make its return to the world motorsport stage by entering the Formula E electric racing series next year, the Indian-owned luxury brand announced on Tuesday.

“Electric vehicles will absolutely play a role in Jaguar Land Rover’s future product portfolio and Formula E will give us a unique opportunity to further our development of electrification technologies,” said Nick Rogers, JLR’s Group Engineering Director.

Williams Advanced Engineering, part of the group that includes former Formula One champions Williams, will be technical partners to the Tata-owned company.

The decision to enter Formula E, facilitated by the Italian Trulli team vacating one of the 10 slots, will be Jaguar’s first major motorsport involvement since the then-Ford owned team departed Formula One at the end of 2004. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)