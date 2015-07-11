Judge orders Fangio exhumation in paternity case - report

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine judge has ordered the late Formula One great Juan Manuel Fangio’s body to be exhumed in a paternity case, a media report said on Saturday.

Oscar “Cacho” Espinosa, also a former racing driver, says he is the son of five-times world champion Fangio, who is buried in his home town of Balcarce in Buenos Aires province.

The exhumation for DNA tests on Fangio was ordered by judge Rodrigo Castaldo, a report on the Balcarce newspaper La Vanguardia’s website (www.diariolavanguardia.com) said.

Fangio, one of Argentina’s greatest sportsmen who died aged 84 in July 1995, never married and it was thought had no children.

Espinosa, now 77, said in an interview with the Buenos Aires Sports daily Ole in 2000 that Fangio had given him racing tips. He asked in 2013 for paternity tests to be carried out.