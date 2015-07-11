FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge orders Fangio exhumation in paternity case - report
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
July 11, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Judge orders Fangio exhumation in paternity case - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine judge has ordered the late Formula One great Juan Manuel Fangio’s body to be exhumed in a paternity case, a media report said on Saturday.

Oscar “Cacho” Espinosa, also a former racing driver, says he is the son of five-times world champion Fangio, who is buried in his home town of Balcarce in Buenos Aires province.

The exhumation for DNA tests on Fangio was ordered by judge Rodrigo Castaldo, a report on the Balcarce newspaper La Vanguardia’s website (www.diariolavanguardia.com) said.

Fangio, one of Argentina’s greatest sportsmen who died aged 84 in July 1995, never married and it was thought had no children.

    Espinosa, now 77, said in an interview with the Buenos Aires Sports daily Ole in 2000 that Fangio had given him racing tips. He asked in 2013 for paternity tests to be carried out.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.