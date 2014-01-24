FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Ferrari fans settle on F14 T for new F1 car
January 24, 2014

Motor racing-Ferrari fans settle on F14 T for new F1 car

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ferrari’s 2014 Formula One car will be called the F14 T after an online poll of fans, the Italian team said on Friday.

Ferrari said 1,123,741 votes were cast from 208 countries - as far afield as Palau, Greenland and Equatorial Guinea - over nine days between Jan. 15 and 23 with the winning designation beating F166 Turbo by just 19,104.

Fans were given a choice of five names to vote for.

“It’s nice to know the name of the car has been chosen by our fans,” team principal Stefano Domenicali told the team website (www.ferrari.com).

“The amazing number of votes shows just how popular Ferrari has always been and this will be, as always, a further impetus for us to do well this year.”

Ferrari have a line-up of champions this season with Finland’s 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen returning to Maranello from Lotus as team mate to Spain’s double champion Fernando Alonso.

The Italian team, who finished third overall last year, will unveil the new car online on Saturday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

