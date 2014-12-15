FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Gutierrez named Ferrari test driver
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Gutierrez named Ferrari test driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ferrari have signed Mexican Esteban Gutierrez as a test and reserve driver for next season, the 16-times Formula One constructors’ champions said on Monday.

The 23-year-old spent two years at Sauber after making his grand prix debut in Australia in 2013 and will provide back-up to Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, winners of a combined five world drivers’ titles.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to Esteban who, although young, has plenty of experience relating to the new generation of Formula 1 cars,” director general and team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said in a news release.

Gutierrez, who failed to win any points at Ferrari-powered Sauber last season, said: “It is an honour to become part of the Ferrari family, a team with such an exceptional history”. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.