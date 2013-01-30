FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-New Ferrari pays tribute to V8 engine
January 30, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Motor racing-New Ferrari pays tribute to V8 engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ferrari’s new Formula One car will be called the F138 with the name reflecting the year and the eighth and final season of V8 engines, the Italian team said on Wednesday.

Ferrari, runners-up to Red Bull last season, will unveil the car at their Maranello factory on Friday before testing it in Spain next week.

The V8 engine, used in Formula One since 2006, will be replaced next year by a 1.6-litre V6 turbo power unit with energy recovery systems. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
