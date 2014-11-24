FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Arrivabene replaces Mattiacci as Ferrari principal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Arrivabene replaces Mattiacci as Ferrari principal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Marco Mattiacci’s brief reign as Ferrari Formula One principal ended on Monday with the Fiat-owned team replacing him with Maurizio Arrivabene.

The Italian joins from team sponsor Philip Morris where he has held senior positions in marketing and promotions. He is also an independent board member of Juventus soccer club.

“Throughout his time with Philip Morris, Maurizio Arrivabene has been closely involved in the partnership with Ferrari both in Maranello and on the world’s racing circuits,” the team said in a statement.

“He has also represented all Formula One sponsors on the F1 Commission since 2010.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.