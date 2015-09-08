FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Force India say steering wheel stolen at Monza
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 8, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Force India say steering wheel stolen at Monza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian police are investigating the theft of a steering wheel from the Force India garages at Monza before last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the wheel was a spare for Mexican Sergio Perez’s car and appeared to have been taken on Saturday night after qualifying for the race at the high-speed circuit near Milan.

The British-based team did not give a value for the missing item.

Perez finished sixth in the race, with German team mate Nico Hulkenberg seventh. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.