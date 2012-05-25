FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Brabeck installed as F1 chair
May 25, 2012 / 3:18 PM / 5 years ago

Motor racing-Brabeck installed as F1 chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, May 25 (Reuters) - Formula One motor racing has installed Nestle’s Peter Brabeck as its chairman following a board meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday, Brabeck told Reuters.

The motor racing series has been cleared to float on the stock market in Singapore but Brabeck, who chairs Swiss food group Nestle, said no final decision had been taken on whether to proceed with a listing that could value the business at some $10 billion.

“It was the first time that the board had a report on the preparation, there was pre-valuation of the whole process. I think we made a step forwards but no decision has been taken.”

“Within the board there is an IPO committee and the committee will come back to the full board when it feels that the next board meeting is necessary,” he added.

“We have not even fixed the next meeting. We left this thing open.”

