Motor racing-Grosjean to race for Haas F1 in 2016

Sept 29 (Reuters) - French driver Romain Grosjean will race for Ferrari-powered Haas F1 when they debut next season, the new U.S.-owned Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

Haas founder and chairman Gene Haas, who is also co-owner of the successful Stewart-Haas NASCAR team, joined Grosjean in a news conference at the team’s Kannapolis headquarters in North Carolina.

The team are the first U.S.-owned entrants in Formula One since 1986.

Grosjean is racing for Lotus, who are in the process of being taken over by Renault, this season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)