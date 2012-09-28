FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Hamilton signs three-year deal with Mercedes
September 28, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Motor racing-Hamilton signs three-year deal with Mercedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton has signed a three-year deal with the Mercedes Formula One team and will replace seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, Mercedes said on Friday.

The move for the 2008 world champion comes after Mercedes-Benz signed a new commercial agreement with the sport’s commercial rights holders, guaranteeing the team’s long-term commitment.

There was no word on Schumacher’s future plans.

Austrian Niki Lauda, a triple world champion, will join the team as a non-executive chairman of the board.

McLaren had already announced Mexican Sergio Perez as Hamilton’s replacement.

