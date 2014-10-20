FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Hulkenberg secures Force India seat for 2015
October 20, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Hulkenberg secures Force India seat for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg will continue to race for the Force India next season, the Formula One team said on Monday.

The highly-rated 27-year-old has enjoyed his best season to date, with points finishes in 13 races, including four fifth place finishes.

“Everybody in the team is delighted to see Nico remain a Sahara Force India driver for next season,” team principal and managing director Vijay Mallya said in a statement.

“We rate him very highly and he has done a tremendous job this year by consistently picking up crucial championship points. He’s a true racer and he knows how to motivate the team.”

Hulkenberg is eighth in the drivers’ standings this season, three places ahead of team mate Sergio Perez. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

