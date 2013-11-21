FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-LG heads for Formula One exit
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
November 21, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-LG heads for Formula One exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korean-based consumer electronics group LG announced on Thursday the end of a five-year global partnership deal with Formula One.

A statement, issued on behalf of the world’s second biggest television maker ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix, said LG would be “refocusing its sponsorship strategy towards regional platforms from 2014 onwards”.

LG signed a deal with Formula One’s commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone in November 2008 to be a technology partner with the company’s branding on the international broadcast feed and timekeeping systems.

Rolex are now Formula One’s official timekeeper after announcing a deal last December. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.