Motor racing-Lotus F1 team avoid administration for another week
September 18, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Lotus F1 team avoid administration for another week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The struggling Lotus Formula One team staved off administration for another week on Friday after a judge agreed to one final adjournment in a case brought against them by Britain’s tax authorities.

“It is to be regarded as a final adjournment,” Mr Justice Birss told the hearing at the Chancery Division of the London High Court.

Lawyers for Lotus had called for more time on the basis that a deal for Renault to buy the team was imminent and could otherwise collapse.

The judge said he was satisfied a deal was in the offing and scheduled the next hearing for Sept. 28, the day after the British-based team competes in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

