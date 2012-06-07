FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Group Lotus dismiss Bahar as chief executive
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Motor racing-Group Lotus dismiss Bahar as chief executive

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Dany Bahar, the chief executive who had ambitious plans for sportscar maker Lotus in Formula One and IndyCars, has been dismissed, Malaysian-owned Group Lotus said in a statement on Thursday.

Group Lotus said the decision was made by the board after an investigation into a complaint made against him by holding company DRB-HICOM Berhad.

Aslam Farikullah, 51, was appointed as chief operating officer with immediate effect.

Lotus employs more than 1,000 workers at its headquarters in eastern England.

DRB-HICOM group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil, who is also chairman of Lotus, said the company’s Malaysian owners remained ”committed to ensure the ongoing and future business operations of the Lotus Group.

“I look forward to bringing mutual benefits to not only DRB-HICOM and Proton Holdings Berhad but also the Lotus Group and its employees as well as contribute to the growth of the British automotive industry.”

Bahar previously worked in marketing for Red Bull and Ferrari and moved to Lotus after parent company Proton had agreed a deal for Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes to enter Formula One as Lotus Racing.

Bahar soon made clear he also intended to use the Lotus brand in Formula One, as title sponsor to the then-Renault outfit, a move that triggered legal action and the confusion of having two Lotus teams on the starting grid.

That confusion subsequently disappeared, with Fernandes renaming his team Caterham and Renault becoming Lotus - even though the title sponsorship with Lotus Group has ended.

DRB-Hicom bought Proton, the parent company of Group Lotus, in January. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.