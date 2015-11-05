FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Haas would have signed Magnussen if Grosjean said no
November 5, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Haas would have signed Magnussen if Grosjean said no

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The new Haas Formula One team would have offered former McLaren reserve Kevin Magnussen a race seat for 2016 if Frenchman Romain Grosjean had not accepted it, owner Gene Haas said on Wednesday.

”We talked to Magnussen, who was a very good candidate,“ the American told the Formula1.com website. ”He was very well respected by the McLaren team.

“In fact if Romain had declined we would have taken Magnussen as the primary seat.”

Magnussen, 23, raced for McLaren in 2014 and was reserve this season. He was told on his birthday last month that the team had no place for him.

The Dane now looks sure to leave Formula One, with tailenders Manor the only team still to confirm drivers for 2016.

Ferrari-powered Haas, the first U.S. owned team since 1986, are making their debut next season with Grosjean and Mexican Esteban Gutierrez. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

