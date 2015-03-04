FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Former Sainsbury's boss takes role at Manor F1 team
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Former Sainsbury's boss takes role at Manor F1 team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King has been appointed interim chairman of the revived Manor Marussia Formula One team with OVO Energy founder Stephen Fitzpatrick as principal investor.

The team told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that plans remained on course for them to have two cars at next week’s Australian season-opener with mandatory crash tests scheduled for this week.

Britain’s Will Stevens will be one of the drivers, with the second yet to be named.

Marussia went into administration and missed the last three races of 2014, but still finished ninth overall in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.