Motor racing-McLaren go greyer after painful start

May 6, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - McLaren, who have experienced more pain than pleasure so far this year, have unveiled a new ‘shades of grey’ livery ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The former Formula One champions have yet to score a point in four races, the first of their new partnership with Honda, and are not expecting any miracles in Barcelona despite upgrades to the car.

The car, which started the season with a silver and red look that critics said was too reminiscent of their previous Mercedes partnership, has had a colour makeover to make it darker and less shiny.

“The new livery improves the MP4-30’s visual impact, optimising it for not only bright sunshine but also for the floodlights increasingly used in twilight and night races,” the team said in a statement.

“The result is a dynamic, predatory, graphite-grey colouration, complemented by McLaren-dayglo ‘Speedmarks’ and keylines, reducing the reflection issues caused by our latest chrome-silver treatment.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)

