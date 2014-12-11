Motor racing-McLaren name Alonso and Button as their F1 drivers

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s double world champion Fernando Alonso and Britain’s Jenson Button will drive for McLaren next season, the Formula One team announced on Thursday.

Alonso’s return to Woking, seven years after he left following an acrimonious season as 2007 team mate to then-rookie Lewis Hamilton, had been an open secret for months in the paddock.

His partner next year had been far less clear-cut, with the former champions having to decide between one of their 2014 pairing of Button and Dane Kevin Magnussen.