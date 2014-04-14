FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Bell resigns as Mercedes technical director
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 14, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Bell resigns as Mercedes technical director

Alan Baldwin

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Bob Bell has resigned as technical director of the championship-leading Mercedes Formula One team, with executive director Paddy Lowe taking on his duties.

Mercedes said in a statement on Monday that Bell had resigned his position last December and would leave the team in November this year to pursue “new challenges outside the company”.

Bell had been technical director since April 2011.

Mercedes said Lowe, who runs the team with fellow executive director Toto Wolff after the departure of principal Ross Brawn at the end of last year, would assume Bell’s responsibilities without the role of technical director being replaced.

Lowe joined Mercedes from McLaren in June last year.

Mercedes have started the season in dominant fashion, winning the first three races with Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.