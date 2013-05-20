FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Lowe to join Mercedes F1 team in June
May 20, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Motor racing-Lowe to join Mercedes F1 team in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Former McLaren technical director Paddy Lowe will join Mercedes as an executive director on June 3 after agreement was reached between the two Formula One teams, Mercedes said on Monday.

Mercedes said in a statement that the Briton would work closely with team principal Ross Brawn, who retains overall responsibility for technical and sporting matters.

Lowe, who has been replaced at McLaren by Tim Goss, had been under contract to the Woking-based team until the end of the year.

The expected move reunites Lowe and McLaren 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Mercedes at the end of last season.

“I am delighted to welcome Paddy to the team and to begin working together. He has an excellent record of success in the sport and would be an asset to any of our rivals in the pit lane,” said Brawn.

“Paddy’s arrival will further strengthen our organisation and puts us in a strong position for the future.”

