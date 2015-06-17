FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Michelin enter bidding for F1 tyre contract
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 17, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Michelin enter bidding for F1 tyre contract

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Michelin have made a bid to supply tyres to Formula One from 2017, providing the sport agrees to them being bigger and longer-lasting.

The French tyre maker announced on its Twitter feed that it had entered a tender, launched by the governing body, before a Wednesday deadline.

Current supplier Pirelli are considered the favoured candidates, with some senior figures in the sport opposed to a switch to 18-inch wheels from the current 13-inch ones.

“Whether we’ll be selected or not, we’ll see,” Michelin motorsport head Pascal Couasnon told motorsport.com.

“But I’d say we want to be coherent with our proposals and offer the opportunity to the teams and the drivers to have a tyre that enables everyone to express themselves and drive to the max.”

Drivers regularly complain that the current rules force them to look after fast-deteriorating tyres and ease off the throttle to save fuel.

Michelin withdrew from Formula One in 2006, a year after a farcical U.S. Grand Prix that went ahead with only six cars after all the Michelin-equipped teams withdrew on safety grounds.

Formula One has had a sole supplier since then, with Bridgestone replaced by Pirelli in 2011.

Couasnon said Michelin preferred competition but the technological challenge could come from the rules themselves.

“When you are not allowed to change tyres and refuel at the same time at Le Mans, the teams need tyres that can handle several stints,” he said.

”So even without rivals, you’re being challenged in a technical way by your clients. That’s what we want to do in F1.

“If there are several tyre suppliers, perfect. If there is only one, then a switch to 18-inch and a show made with tyres that you don’t change every 10 laps is already a pretty nice technical challenge that will be useful for all of us.”

Formula One’s commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone has already indicated he opposes that.

“All Michelin would do is make a rock-hard tyre that you could put on in January and take off in December because they don’t want to be in a position where they can be criticized,” he said last month. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.