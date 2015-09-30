FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Michelin continues as Formula E tyre supplier
September 30, 2015

Motor racing-Michelin continues as Formula E tyre supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Michelin will continue to be sole tyre supplier for the Formula E electric series until the end of the 2018/19 season, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the FIA once again and to be able to continue our involvement in this competition which Michelin helped to found,” said Michelin motorsport head Pascal Couasnon.

Formula E completed its debut season last June and starts again in China in October.

Michelin are also tendering against Pirelli for the Formula One contract for three years from 2017. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

