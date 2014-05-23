Motor racing-Nissan to return to Le Mans with works team in 2015

May 23 (Reuters) - Nissan will join Audi, Porsche and Toyota at Le Mans next year with a full factory entry in the 24-hour sportscar race, the Japanese carmaker said on Friday.

Nissan, who have never won at the La Sarthe circuit and last entered a works team in 1999, will also compete in the world endurance championship from 2015.

“We won’t be turning up in a vehicle which is a basically another hybrid that looks like another Porsche, Audi or Toyota,” executive vice-president Andy Palmer said in a statement.

“The brief to the team is to go with something different, go with something that brings new technology which is transferable to the road car technology and an approach that is innovative and exciting and of course, go to win.”

Mazda are the only Japanese manufacturer to have won Le Mans, doing so in 1991. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)