Motor racing-Parr resigns from Williams
March 26, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

Motor racing-Parr resigns from Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Williams chairman Adam Parr has resigned from the Formula One team, the former world champions said in a statement on Monday.

The surprise move from a man who had been groomed as a successor to founder and team principal Frank Williams came after the team scored their first points of the season in Malaysia on Sunday.

Williams said Parr would leave the company on March 30 with Nick Rose, an ex-chief financial officer of the world’s largest spirits company Diageo, appointed non-executive chairman.

