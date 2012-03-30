Motor racing-Alguersuari handed Pirelli F1 testing role

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari, who raced for Toro Rosso last season, was named as an official Formula One test driver for tyre supplier Pirelli on Friday.

The 22-year-old will share the duties with Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi, last year’s sole tester for the Italian company.

Both will drive a 2010 Renault in four development tests at Jerez, Spa, Monza and Barcelona.

“The tests will be aimed at defining the 2013 range of Pirelli tyres, which will have new compounds and structures, as well as trying out compound developments that could be seen later on this season,” Pirelli said in a statement.

The pair will also be used for GP2 testing and simulator development.

“I have a huge desire to get behind the wheel of a Formula One car again and return to competition, so this is a brilliant chance for me,” said Alguersuari, who has been filling in time as a radio pundit and DJ. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)