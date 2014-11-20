FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Alonso departure
November 20, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Alonso departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s double world champion Fernando Alonso is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, the Italian Formula One team said on Thursday.

The news was expected, with quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel lined up to join from Red Bull, although Ferrari did not mention him. Alonso is expected to join McLaren.

“Scuderia Ferrari and Fernando Alonso announce that, by common consent, they have ended their relationship,” the statement said.

“Fernando Alonso leaves the team at the end of this season, after a five year period which, with one race remaining, saw him score 1,186 points, 44 podiums and 11 wins.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)

