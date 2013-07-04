FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Drivers threaten boycott if tyre problems persist
July 4, 2013

Motor racing-Drivers threaten boycott if tyre problems persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUERBURGRING, Germany, July 4 (Reuters) - Formula One drivers will withdraw from the German Grand Prix if the tyre explosions which marred last Sunday’s British race reoccur, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association said in a statement on Thursday.

“The drivers have decided that, if similar problems should manifest themselves during the German GP, we shall immediately withdraw from the event, as this avoidable problem with the tyres endangers again the lives of drivers, marshals and fans,” the statement said.

