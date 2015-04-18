Motor racing-F1 engine allowance to be discussed after Spain

MANAMA, April 18 (Reuters) - A proposal to increase Formula One’s power unit allowance from four to five per driver this season will be discussed at a meeting next month, leaving some in danger of being penalised before change is agreed.

“The proposal is with the (governing) FIA and I guess it’s going to be discussed the next time around in a strategy meeting,” Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ferrari principal Maurizio Arrivabene said that meeting was scheduled for May 14, which is after the fifth round of the season in Spain.

After three races, Red Bull’s Australian Daniel Ricciardo has used three Renault internal combustion engines, one of six elements making up the V6 turbo hybrid power unit, while seven others are on two.

Drivers were allowed five units last season but that was tightened for 2015. Grid penalties will be applied if allowances are exceeded.

“For the time being, we know what the sporting regulations say, that it’s four engines,” said Renault Sport’s Rob White.

”It’s obvious that we’re over-using engines and to some extent then the way to deal with that is one step at a time, one race at a time and the penalty regime is what it is.

"If the regulations change along the way, then we will adapt our planning to take account of that."