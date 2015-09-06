FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Shell extends Ferrari partnership for five more years
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 6, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Shell extends Ferrari partnership for five more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shell and Ferrari have extended the oldest partnership in Formula One for a further five years, both sides announced on Sunday.

The Anglo-Dutch oil company’s relationship with the Italian team dates back to before the world championship started in 1950, with Shell sponsoring Enzo Ferrari as a driver even in the late 1920s.

“Signing this contract is a further step forward in terms of stability and we are happy to have extended our collaboration with Shell,” said Ferrari principal Maurizio Arrivabene in a statement.

“Historically, engines are the cornerstone of our company and that means all the work we do with Shell starts from our history as an engine builder.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.