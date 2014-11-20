FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Vettel to replace Alonso at Ferrari in 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 20, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Vettel to replace Alonso at Ferrari in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will replace Fernando Alonso at Ferrari next season after signing a three-year deal, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The German, currently with Red Bull, will partner 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen in 2015.

“Scuderia Ferrari has decided to put its faith in the youngest multiple champion in the history of Formula One,” said team principal Marco Mattiacci in a statement issued at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.