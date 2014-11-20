Motor racing-Vettel to replace Alonso at Ferrari in 2015

ABU DHABI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will replace Fernando Alonso at Ferrari next season after signing a three-year deal, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The German, currently with Red Bull, will partner 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen in 2015.

“Scuderia Ferrari has decided to put its faith in the youngest multiple champion in the history of Formula One,” said team principal Marco Mattiacci in a statement issued at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.