Motor racing-Fire breaks out in Williams' garage after win
May 13, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Motor racing-Fire breaks out in Williams' garage after win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, May 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in the Williams garage after the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, cutting short celebrations of the team’s first victory in Formula One since 2004.

Team boss Frank Williams, who is in a wheelchair, was taken to safety as acrid smoke billowed into the paddock alongside the Circuit de Catalunya, witnesses said.

Emergency services cleared the far end of the paddock close to the garage, ushering team officials and guests to safety. It was not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Venezuelan driver Pastor Maldonado had earlier won the race, his first victory and the first for the team in almost eight years. (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer)

