FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Haas steps into F1 with Ferrari sponsorship
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 3, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Haas steps into F1 with Ferrari sponsorship

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

SILVERSTONE, England, July 3 (Reuters) - Haas Automation, the machine tools company whose owner Gene Haas plans to enter Formula One in 2016 with a new U.S.-based team, announced a sponsorship with Ferrari on Thursday as a first step.

The deal, which sees Haas branding on the lower sidepods of the Ferrari cars from this weekend’s British Grand Prix, is likely to be a prelude to the Americans eventually signing up the Italian manufacturer as engine partners.

The sponsorship deal will last until the end of the 2015 season.

“Over the past few months, we have been exploring with Haas a number of potential areas of collaboration, and this agreement is an immediate opportunity that we are pursuing,” said Ferrari team principal Marco Mattiacci in a statement.

“In parallel, but as a separate project, Haas is committed to entering Formula One with its own team, a testimony to the growing appeal of our sport in the USA, and on this front, technical discussions are ongoing between us.”

Haas said the current partnership would allow the company “to become engaged in the business of Formula One” before becoming primary sponsor of Haas’s planned team.

Haas, whose entry has been accepted by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA), will be the first American-based team since Haas Lola competed in 1986.

Gene Haas, whose Stewart Racing team won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series championship in 2011, is no relation to Haas Lola’s co-founder Carl Haas.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.