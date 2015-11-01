FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Rosberg wins in Mexico
November 1, 2015

Motor racing-Rosberg wins in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg won the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday as Formula One made a lively return to the country after a 23-year absence.

The German’s fourth victory of the year, and 12th of his career, ended team mate Lewis Hamilton’s three-race winning streak with the Briton having to settle for second a week after securing his third title.

Both championships had already been decided, with Hamilton celebrating his third in Texas a week ago and Mercedes retaining their constructors’ crown in Russia last month.

Rosberg’s win lifted him to second in the championship, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel failing to score after a crash that brought out the safety car on the 52nd of the 71 laps.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas finished third for Williams. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
