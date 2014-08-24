Motor racing-Ricciardo wins Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Belgian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday while Nico Rosberg finished second to extend his championship lead over Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton to 29 points.

Hamilton passed pole-sitter Rosberg at the start but his hopes were dashed when the two made contact on the second lap as Rosberg tried to retake the lead, slashing Hamilton’s rear tyre with his front wing.

Hamilton made it back to the pits but struggled with a damaged car from then on and finally retired five laps from the end after repeatedly asking to stop.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas was third for Williams. The win was Ricciardo’s third in 12 Formula One races so far this season and second in a row.

It was also his team’s second in succession in Belgium after world champion Sebastian Vettel triumphed last year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)