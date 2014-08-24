FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Ricciardo wins Belgian Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Ricciardo wins Belgian Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Belgian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday while Nico Rosberg finished second to extend his championship lead over Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton to 29 points.

Hamilton passed pole-sitter Rosberg at the start but his hopes were dashed when the two made contact on the second lap as Rosberg tried to retake the lead, slashing Hamilton’s rear tyre with his front wing.

Hamilton made it back to the pits but struggled with a damaged car from then on and finally retired five laps from the end after repeatedly asking to stop.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas was third for Williams. The win was Ricciardo’s third in 12 Formula One races so far this season and second in a row.

It was also his team’s second in succession in Belgium after world champion Sebastian Vettel triumphed last year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.