Motor racing-Hamilton beats Rosberg to pole in Montreal
June 6, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Hamilton beats Rosberg to pole in Montreal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 6 (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg qualifying alongside him on the front row.

The pole was championship leader Hamilton’s sixth in seven races this season.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen qualified in third place with fellow-Finn Valtteri Bottas fourth for Williams.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel suffered power unit problems and failed to progress beyond the first session, qualifying only 16th. Toro Rosso’s Max Verstappen will drop from 12th position, however, due to a 15-place grid penalty. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gene Cherry)

