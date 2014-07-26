Motor racing-Rosberg on pole, Hamilton on fire

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - Formula One world championship leader Nico Rosberg took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday while Mercedes team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton was set to start last after his car caught fire.

Hamilton, 14 points behind Rosberg after 10 races, has won in Hungary for the past two years and four times in total and had been the favourite for pole but those hopes went up in smoke with the session barely started.

Red Bull’s quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified second, equalling his best grid placing of the season, in an all-German front row.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas starts third in a Williams with Australian Daniel Ricciardo fourth for Red Bull. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)