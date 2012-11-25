FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Infiniti become Red Bull title sponsor
November 25, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Motor racing-Infiniti become Red Bull title sponsor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nissan’s premium car brand Infiniti will become title sponsor of Formula One world champions Red Bull next season under a new four-year deal, both parties announced on Sunday.

The team, winners of the constructors’ title for the past three years, have had a partnership with Infiniti since March 2011.

“As part of the expanded partnership, Infiniti’s involvement with the team will evolve from being purely commercial to a relationship that is more technologically focused,” said Red Bull in a statement at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix.

The team’s Renault engines will not be renamed, however. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)

