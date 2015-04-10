FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Chinese track invader 'wanted to drive F1 car'
April 10, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Chinese track invader 'wanted to drive F1 car'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - A spectator who ran across the track in front of speeding Formula One cars during Friday’s Chinese Grand Prix practice had said he wanted to drive a car, sources said.

Television images showed the man dashing across the start-finish straight, after one car had passed and as another approached at around 260kph, before vaulting the pit wall.

He was then apprehended by security and handed over to police.

Reports, corroborated by official sources at the circuit, reported he had been waving a grandstand ticket and was heading for the Ferrari garage. He had explained, in Chinese, that he wanted to drive a car.

Track security at the Shanghai International Circuit was tightened after the incident during the second of the day’s sessions.

Similar invasions, while uncommon, have happened in the past. An Irish former priest ran onto the track during the 2003 British Grand Prix while a disgruntled Mercedes Benz employee invaded the Hockenheim track during the 2001 German Grand Prix. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Alan Baldwin)

