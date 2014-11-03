FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Perez handed seven place grid penalty for Brazil
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Perez handed seven place grid penalty for Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Sergio Perez will have a seven place starting grid penalty at next weekend’s Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix as punishment for reckless driving in Sunday’s U.S. race.

The Force India driver retired after a first lap collision with Sauber’s Adrian Sutil that dumped the German out of the race and forced the deployment of the safety car while debris was cleared.

Stewards said in a statement that Perez “could not reasonably have expected to complete the manoeuvre. His collision with car 99 (Sutil) was reckless.”

Perez was also handed two penalty points.

Sutil had started in ninth place on the grid at the Circuit of the Americas with every hope of scoring his team’s first points of the season.

“Unfortunately, it was a short race,” he said.

“I had a good start and was in a promising position. Sadly Sergio crashed into my car, which was completely needless. It is very disappointing that we missed our biggest chance of points because of this move.”

Perez said the crash, in the closest he has to a home race until Mexico comes on the calendar next year, had been “really unfortunate”.

“It’s a big shame because I had a great chance to keep up my run of points finishes and I was determined to do well in such an important race,” he added.

“I feel very sorry for all my fans who came to support me this weekend and I‘m disappointed I could not give them a race to remember.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.