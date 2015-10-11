FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Pirelli to stay as F1 tyre supplier
October 11, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Motor racing-Pirelli to stay as F1 tyre supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pirelli will stay as Formula One’s tyre supplier until at least 2019, the Italian company said at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“We can confirm that the commercial deal for 2017-2019 has been reached. The official procedure will follow,” Pirelli Motorsport said on Twitter.

Formula One’s commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone had told BBC television, after shaking hands with Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera on the Sochi starting grid, that “we’ve done a deal.”

Pirelli, the existing supplier, were competing against French company Michelin for the deal which still has to be formally ratified by the governing FIA. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

